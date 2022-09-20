ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

