ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
ZTE Company Profile
