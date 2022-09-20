Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 0.8 %

Zuora stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zuora

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

