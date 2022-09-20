Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Zuora Stock Down 3.0 %

ZUO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $990.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

