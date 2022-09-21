1,000 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,703,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CCSI opened at 50.87 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 51.80.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CCSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

