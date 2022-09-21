1,000 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,703,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance
CCSI opened at 50.87 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 51.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.