107,371 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHYD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,457. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

