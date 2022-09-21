11,150 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 216,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,388,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

