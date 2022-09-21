12Ships (TSHP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $200,765.31

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. 12Ships has a market cap of $200,765.31 and approximately $13,682.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

