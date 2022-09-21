15,144 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 76,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

