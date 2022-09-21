19,570 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 149,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,744. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

