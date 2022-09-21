20,906 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

COMB opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

