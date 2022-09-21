213,633 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 4.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 157,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 101,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

