30,000 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

