3,500 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

