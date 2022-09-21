3,633 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

