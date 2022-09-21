4,050 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

