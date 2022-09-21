4,302 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WOPEY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 434,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

