48,576 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.83. 4,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,028. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14.

