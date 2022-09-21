6,600 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 12,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,062. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

