7,925 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,406. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.