Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ADIG stock opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £300.58 million and a P/E ratio of 753.85. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

