Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Price Performance

ADIG stock opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £300.58 million and a P/E ratio of 753.85. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.