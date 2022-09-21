Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

