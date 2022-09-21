abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 295,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,840. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

