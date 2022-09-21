Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1,569.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,406 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.25. 36,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,681. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average of $300.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.