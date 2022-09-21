ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.60% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.