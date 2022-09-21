ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 2.1% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACG Wealth owned about 0.45% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TOTL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

