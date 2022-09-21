ACG Wealth Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 12,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,508. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

