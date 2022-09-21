ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.74. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

