ACG Wealth Purchases 8,833 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. 141,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

