ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. 27,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.72 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

