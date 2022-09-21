ACG Wealth Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. 8,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

