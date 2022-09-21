ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ACG Wealth cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VPU traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. 4,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,776. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

