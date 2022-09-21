Achain Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $210,533.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.