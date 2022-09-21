Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

