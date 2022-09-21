Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00023744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00151480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00278049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00747769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

