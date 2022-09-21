Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy makes up about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

