Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Universal comprises about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Universal worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Price Performance

NYSE:UVV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.59. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.