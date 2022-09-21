Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624,158. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $136.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

