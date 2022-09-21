Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 67,842 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,842 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Dorchester Minerals worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 28,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

About Dorchester Minerals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

