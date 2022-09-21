Ade LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Ade LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIN. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $30.58.

