adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.15

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 140599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
