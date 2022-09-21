adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.15

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 140599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

adidas Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts expect that adidas AG will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

