Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Adient Trading Down 0.1 %

ADNT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 7,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,325. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

