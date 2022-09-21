Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

