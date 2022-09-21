Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

NYSE:AAP opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average is $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

