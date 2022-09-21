Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average is $194.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.