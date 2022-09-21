AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 7.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 623,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,056,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares in the company, valued at $306,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Featured Stories

