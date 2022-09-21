AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 7.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 623,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,056,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.