Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

