AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $24.48 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. AirSwap has a market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,479,533 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

