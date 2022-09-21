Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.40

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Aisin Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

