Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.13 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $19.84 million and $12.13 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.