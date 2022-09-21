Alamar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $290.56. 2,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

